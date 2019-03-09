The Summit League Championship In Full Swing Despite Weather

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Rain, and snow aren’t stopping the start of the Summit League College Basketball Tournament.

Fans from all over filed in early for the first round of games starting at noon. Tournament officials usually don’t have a plan for weather unless it’s severe. Luckily, teams did plan and some even arrived a few days before like Western Illinois. Difficult travel may actually drive tourism traffic from the fans.

“Even if overnight tonight, they get here today and they want to stay the night. I’m sure there’s availability with all the hotels here instead of pushing it back home tonight. Just stay the night, be safe and go home tomorrow,” says Executive Director of Sioux Falls Sports Authority Thomas Lee.

The tournament continues until Tuesday for the Championship game.