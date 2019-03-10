40-Year-Old Sioux Falls Man Arrested on Murder Charges after Weekend Stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – (From SFPD) On March 10th, 2019 shortly before 08:00 a.m. the Sioux Falls Police Department was dispatched to a residence in the area of West 9th Street and North Evergreen Drive for a stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene they located a 38 year old male victim inside of the residence with multiple stab wounds. Lifesaving efforts were performed on the victim, but were not successful.

The suspect in the case Christopher Lee Adams, a 40 year old Sioux Falls resident, was located nearby and taken into custody. The suspect and victim in this case appear to be known to each other. At this time the Sioux Falls Police Department is not looking for any other subjects related to this incident.

A warrant for Adams arrest was issued for Murder in the 2nd degree, and Manslaughter in the 1st degree. He is currently lodged on those charges at the Minnehaha County Jail. Further information regarding this incident will be available at the Monday March 11th 10:30 a.m. media briefing.