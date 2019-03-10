“Bottoms Up” Pink Ladies Give A Blanket To A Member of the KDLT Family

CORSON, SD- Since 2014, the “Bottoms Up” Corson Pink Ladies have made more than 300 blankets. They give them to cancer patients ranging from 18 months to 80 years old. On Sunday, a blanket was being presented to one of our own.

Holly Huntimer is the daughter of our chief photographer, Adam. Holly was diagnosed with a form of childhood cancer in December, and is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments. After hearing Holly’s story on KDLT, the group unanimously wanted to reach out. Holly and her family was presented with a blanket along with monetary donations to help them while Holly is receiving cancer treatment. The group says seeing the family live in the moment is rewarding.

“The kids can just be kids. They’re not worrying about ‘oh I gotta go to the doctor,’ or I have to do this (you know). Just to give them some love and some emotional support to say ‘hey you’re not in this alone, we are here,’ ” says Pink Ladies President Jennifer Luitjens.

Holly was diagnosed with parameningeal rhabdosarcoma. After several rounds of chemotherapy at the Sanford Children’s hospital in Sioux Falls, she will start proton radiation treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester this week.