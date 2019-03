Gustafson’s Dramatic Buzzer Beater Sends Northwestern To Fab Four

Will Face Concordia Tomorrow At 6

SIOUX CITY, IA — Click on the video viewer to see dramatic video of Ethan native Darbi Gustafson sending the Northwestern Red Raider women into the NAIA Fab Four with a buzzer beater against College of the Ozarks!

Northwestern faces Concordia in the national semifinals tomorrow at 6 PM.