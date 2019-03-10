Palisades State Park to More Than Double in Size

GARRETSON, S.D.- A popular state park near Garretson is going to more than double in size. South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission has agreed to acquire donated land to expand the 157-acre Palisades State Park.

Over the years the park has become a popular tourist destination.

“Very beautiful around here. You’ve got the eroded Sioux Quartzite Rock that make it up along the creek here, so it draws in a lot of attention,” said Luke Dreckman, District Park Supervisor.

Park officials say the park has been operating at 99 percent capacity with around 90,000 visitors a year.

“During the summer it fills up pretty full, especially on the weekends and when you have just 157 acres it’s pretty tough to get everyone in,” said Dreckman.

This is one reason why park officials are excited about the extra space. The park will expand an extra 257 and a half acres with land to the southwest of the park.

“We’ll have more room to spread everybody out, more room to fit everybody in. It will definitely thin things out, hopefully be a little quieter and bring in more people,” said Dreckman.

Currently there are around 30 campsites. Park officials plan to add around 70 new campsites to the extra land as well as other recreational features.

“Since we’re along the creeks here, we are looking at canoe and kayaking access and trails as well,” said Dreckman.

However, that’s all up to the public. There’s no date set yet, but park officials will be looking for the public’s input to decide what to add.

Not only are staff excited, but so is Governor Kristi Noem.

“Really will make it a much better opportunity for the people of this state to enjoy the outdoors,” said Gov. Noem.

She introduced a spending bill in the legislature to help.

“A $500,000 that would be presented as a challenge grant that would be matched with other dollars in order to put infrastructure onto those 257 acres as soon as possible,” said Gov. Noem.

That way more people can enjoy the beauty of Palisades State Park. Planning is still in the starting stages. There is no date set yet on when the expansion will occur.