Snowfall Totals March 9th, 2019

The list is put together! This storm packed quite the punch across the viewing area. Here is a list of the snowfall totals cities received, these will go in order from highest, to lowest. Notice how big of difference all snow, was from rain to snow! Let’s kick it off:

Mahto 12″

Promise 11″

Ortonville 11″

Webster 10″

Artichoke 10″

Mobridge 10″

Pollock 10″

Trail City 10″

Timber Lake 10″

New Roberts 10″

Aberdeen 9.8″

Herreid 9.5″

Victor 9.5″

Hecla 9.5″

Claremont 9.4″

Sisseton 9.1″

Brentford 9″

Mina 9″

Langford 9″

Selby 9″

Westport 9″

Bath 8.6″

Clear lake 8.5″

Britton 8.5″

La Bolt 8.5″

Warner 8.3″

Corona 8″

Swan Creek 8″

Kidder 8″

Groton 7.5″

Eureka 7.5″

Browns Valley 7.3″

Wheaton 7.2″

Watertown 7″

Redfield 7″

Rockham 7″

Lake Benton 7″

Columbia 6.8″

Stockholm 6.6″

Gary 6.5″

Roy lake 6″

Whitlocks Bay 6″

Faulkton 6″

Ipswich 6″

Turton 6″

Roscoe 5.3″

Rauville 5.3″

Castlewood 5.2″

Clark 5.1″

Edgerton 5.1″

Marshall 5″

Brookings 5″

Gettysburg 5″

Lebanon 5″

Hayti 5″

13 SSW Seneca 5″

Bruce 4.7″

Sheldon 4″

Agar 4″

Pierre 3.8″

Pipestone 3.8″

Doland 3.6″

17 N Holabird 3.5″

Chester 3.4″

Whapeton 3.3″

Everly 3″

Worthington 3″

SE Sioux Falls 2.8″

Fort Pierre 2.8″

De Smet 2.5″

Chamberlain 2.4″

Lakefield 2.4″

Madison 2.1″

Huron 2″

Canton 2″

Burke 2″

Orange City 1.7″

Cleghorn 1.5″

Wall Lake 1″

Cherokee 1″

Montrose 1″

There they are in full! Hopefully everyone stayed safe throughout this event. Thank you for trusting KDLT Weather with your weather updates and forecasts!