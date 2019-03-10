Snowfall Totals March 9th, 2019

Joe Farrell,
The list is put together! This storm packed quite the punch across the viewing area. Here is a list of the snowfall totals cities received, these will go in order from highest, to lowest. Notice how big of difference all snow, was from rain to snow! Let’s kick it off:

Mahto    12″

Promise  11″

Ortonville  11″

Webster  10″

Artichoke  10″

Mobridge  10″

Pollock  10″

Trail City  10″

Timber Lake  10″

New Roberts  10″

Aberdeen  9.8″

Herreid  9.5″

Victor  9.5″

Hecla  9.5″

Claremont  9.4″

Sisseton  9.1″

Brentford  9″

Mina  9″

Langford  9″

Selby  9″

Westport  9″

Bath 8.6″

Clear lake  8.5″

Britton  8.5″

La Bolt  8.5″

Warner  8.3″

Corona  8″

Swan Creek  8″

Kidder  8″

Groton  7.5″

Eureka  7.5″

Browns Valley  7.3″

Wheaton  7.2″

Watertown  7″

Redfield  7″

Rockham  7″

Lake Benton  7″

Columbia  6.8″

Stockholm  6.6″

Gary  6.5″

Roy lake  6″

Whitlocks Bay  6″

Faulkton  6″

Ipswich  6″

Turton  6″

Roscoe  5.3″

Rauville  5.3″

Castlewood  5.2″

Clark  5.1″

Edgerton  5.1″

Marshall  5″

Brookings  5″

Gettysburg  5″

Lebanon  5″

Hayti  5″

13 SSW Seneca  5″

Bruce  4.7″

Sheldon  4″

Agar  4″

Pierre  3.8″

Pipestone  3.8″

Doland  3.6″

17 N Holabird  3.5″

Chester  3.4″

Whapeton  3.3″

Everly  3″

Worthington  3″

SE Sioux Falls  2.8″

Fort Pierre  2.8″

De Smet  2.5″

Chamberlain  2.4″

Lakefield  2.4″

Madison  2.1″

Huron  2″

Canton  2″

Burke  2″

Orange City  1.7″

Cleghorn  1.5″

Wall Lake  1″

Cherokee  1″

Montrose  1″

There they are in full! Hopefully everyone stayed safe throughout this event. Thank you for trusting KDLT Weather with your weather updates and forecasts!

 

 

Categories: Weather, Weather Blog

