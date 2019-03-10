Storm Stomp Danger

Sioux Falls Wins On The Road 55-36

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Storm faced the Nebraska Danger on Saturday, March 9 in Grand Island. The Storm moved to 2-0 after defeating the Danger 55-36.

The game began with a quick score by the Storm after Lorenzo Brown hit Damian Ford for a 16-yard touchdown, putting the Storm up 7-0. The Danger would score the next two touchdowns to take a 7-13 lead after a two-yard quarterback keeper and then a one-yard quarterback keeper by Tommy Armstrong. The first quarter ended with the Storm in the lead by 14-13 after a one-yard rushing touchdown by Darrian Miller.

The second quarter began with a 47-yard field goal by Jarod Haynes to put the Danger up 14-16. The Storm would score on the next two drives to give the Storm a 24-16 lead at halftime; the first score was a one-yard quarterback keeper by Lorenzo Brown and then a 54-yard field goal by Miles Bergner.

The third quarter started with a blocked field goal by Charles Williams that was recovered in the end zone by Claude Davis, extending the Storm’s lead 31-16. The Danger answered with a nine-yard quarterback keeper by Tommy Armstrong, cutting the Storm’s lead to 31-22. The Storm ended the quarter with a 38-22 lead after Lorenzo Brown hit Damian Ford for a 34-yard touchdown.

The Storm would score on the first two drives of the fourth quarter to put the Storm up 48-22; the first score was a one-yard rushing touchdown by Lorenzo Brown and then a 33-yard field goal. The Danger answered with a 14-yard touchdown pass by Tommy Armstrong to Gregory Dent and a successful two-point conversion by Davonte Sapp-Lynch, cutting the Storm’s lead to 48-30. The Storm stretched their lead to 55-30 after a 14-yard rushing touchdown by Lorenzo Brown. The game would end with a 55-36 score after a two-yard quarterback keeper by Tommy Armstrong.

Storm quarterback Lorenzo Brown finished the game with 170 yards and two touchdowns off of 13 completions, he also had eight rushing yards and three touchdowns. Running back Darrian Miller had 33 rushing yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Damian Ford had 77 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Kicker Miles Bergner was perfect on the night hitting two field goals and seven extra points. Defensive back Matt McKoy lead thunder defense with seven tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Defensive back Rick Rumph and Trey Wafford each had one pass break-up. Defensive linemen Charles Williams had one block, Claude Davis had one touchdown and Kanyia Anderson had one sack.

The Sioux Falls Storm return to action next week for a week four contest against the Bismarck Bucks. The game will kickoff at 6:05 PM on Saturday, March 16

-Recap Courtesy IFL