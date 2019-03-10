SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT-Coyotes Selfless Play Highlights Win Over NDSU

USD Faces UND In Semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The USD wpmen’s basketball team rolled past North Dakota State 74-51 in the Summit League Quarterfinals by displaying the selflessness that has been their trademark.

They shared the ball well with four players scoring in double figures and a total of 17 assists while playing tenacious defense, at one point holding the Bison to just six shots in the second quarter, and with only three being made!

USD will face UND in the semifinals tomorrow at 2:30 PM. The Fighting Hawks upset third seed Denver 80-67 on Sunday.