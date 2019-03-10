SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT-Fast Start Sets Tone For SDSU In Quartefinal Win

Jackrabbit Women Get Oral Roberts In Semifinals Tomorrow At Noon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Unlike their men’s team, the Jackrabbit women didn’t give 8th seeded Fort Wayne any room for hope in their Summit League Tournament Quarterfinal.

The Jacks outscored the Dons 28-9 in the first quarter and never looking back thanks to a defensive effort that forced 15 turnovers, winning 88-50.

SDSU will play Oral Roberts in the semifinals tomorrow at noon. ORU defeated Western Illinois 68-64 in quarterfinal play Sunday.