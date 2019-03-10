SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT-Stopping Konchar Key For Hot Coyote Men

USD Faces Fort Wayne In Quarterfinals At 8:30

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Summit League Tournament started with perhaps the biggest upset in it’s history last night when 8th seeded Western Illinois stunned top seed South Dakota State.

Tonight the Coyote men would like to end the quarterfinals with another upset.

The 6th seeded Coyotes face third seed Fort Wayne tonight at 8:30. The two teams split in the regular season, with the Coyotes winning by 14 in Vermillion and the Mastodons returning the favor with a 31 point win in Fort Wayne.

Both of those games were in January and both teams look a lot different. USD comes in playing their best basketball of the season, winning four of their last five. The one constant, and point of emphasis for the Yotes, is trying to contain Fort Wayne star John Konchar.