SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT-Western Illinois Finally Seals Upset Of Top Seed By Stunning SDSU

Jackrabbits Will Settle For NIT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Summit League men’s tournament has been turned on it’s head by the 79-76 stunner that Western Illinois pulled out last night over three-time defending tournament champion SDSU.

A terrible first half that saw the Jacks shoot just 37 percent, including 2-9 from three, put them down ten. They’d trail by as many as 13 before mounting a furious rally in the final five minutes to get within one, ultimately losing when David Jenkins’ tying three rimmed out.

Western Illinois had been on the verge of pulling the upset before, losing in overtime to top seed USD two years ago and by six to SDSU last year. And that experience clearly helped them keep their poise and make history as the first #8 seed to ever upset the #1.

The Jackrabbits have an automatic bid to the NIT and will learn who and where they play next Sunday.