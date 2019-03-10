SUMMIT QUARTERFINALS: Fort Wayne Men Shoot Down USD

Coyotes Lose 96-70

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — For the first time since 2010 there will not be a men’s basketball team from the state of South Dakota playing in the Summit League Tournament semifinals.

A white-hot shooting performance and triple-double from John Konchar led the Purdue-Fort Wayne Mastodons to a 96-70 Summit League Tournament Quarterfinal win over South Dakota on Sunday night in the Premier Center.

USD’s loss, coupled with SDSU’s 79-76 defeat last night to Western Illinois, means a team from the Rushmore State won’t be in the Monday night semifinals for just the second time in the tournament’s history since coming to Sioux Falls in 2009.

Fort Wayne opened up 52-25 first half lead thanks in big part to 11-19 shooting from three point range. The Mastodons got a triple-double from Konchar (18 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds) while also getting 21 points from Kason Harrell. Three other players were also in double-figures for PFW.

Stanley Umude led USD with 21 points. Tyler Peterson added 15 points and Triston Simpson scored 12.

USD finishes their first season under Todd Lee 13-17.

Click on the video viewer for highlights.