The Best Way to Handle Those Unfinished Taxes

If you hate doing taxes and put it off until the last minute, you’re not doing it right, says personal finance expert, Christina Lynn, of Lynn Financial.

The biggest mistakes she says people make include people not understanding the fees involved when they sign up for a tax refund advance, fearing the IRS, and not educating themselves on the tax system. Lynn says it’s a simple structure, and to understand it, will help you to understand how your tax is calculated

Her last tax tips for us?