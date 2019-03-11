DWU and Northwestern Lose Heartbreakers in NAIA Semi’s

SIOUX CITY, IA… The NAIA semi-finals couldn’t have been closer. Unfortunately for DWU and Northwestern, they came up just shy in their attempts to make Tuesday’s title game. The defending champion Tiger from Dakota Wesleyan got a late hoop from Kynedi Cheeseman in regulation to tie Southeastern of Florida at 61 and send the game to regulation. It went to double OT before the Fire prevailed 78-75. Cheeseman led the Tiger with 32 points as they finished the season 31-6 in defense of their NAIA championship.

As for Northwestern, the Red Raiders fell behind top-ranked Concordia by 14 points in the first half before rallying to take the lead on a hoop by Sammy Blum who scored 17 points. Kassidy DeJong led the Red Raiders with 23 points. Ethan’s Darbi Gustafson put them ahead 69-68 with 6 minutes left, but the Bulldogs took over down the stretch to win 82-79. Northwestern finishes the season 29-5.