Man Faces Aggravated Assault Charges in BB Gun Incident

Sioux Falls Police say a Sioux Falls man, 23-year-old Caleb Austin Andree, is facing charges after a weekend incident involving a BB gun.

Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of E. 5th St. for a weapons violation Sunday afternoon. When they arrived, they say they located the victim outside with some children.

The weapon involved was reported to be a BB gun. Officers contacted took Andree into custody without incident.