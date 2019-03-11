Name Released in Fatal I-29 Crash Involving Avera Nuclear Medicine Truck

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Tea, S.D. woman has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash Feb. 21 north of Sioux Falls.

Angela DeRuyter, 34, was driving a 2018 Kenworth T370 semi-truck northbound on Interstate 29 when the vehicle drifted right off the roadway. The vehicle struck and traveled over a guardrail before striking a bridge pillar.

DeRuyter was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.