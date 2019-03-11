Out and About with Kali: Week of March 11

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations help kick off and end this week, can you believe it’s already here? Bundle up for this weekend’s parade! And enjoy all of the festivities throughout the region between now and then. Kali Trautman with The Event Company gives us some options to get out this week!

St. Patrick’s Day Party for Kids

Wednesday, March 13

10:00 AM

Museum of Visual Materials

Sioux Falls, SD

FREE

Head over to the Museum of Visual Materials for a special day full of St. Patty’s Day activities for the kids! Storytime will be at 10:30 & 2:00. Craft Stations will be available from 10:00AM – 4:00 PM. There are activities for all ages!

https://www.facebook.com/events/2260704490922675/

First Annual DEC Craft Beer Festival

Saturday, March 16

1:00 PM

The Dakota Event Center

Aberdeen, SD

$30

If you love craft beer, we’ve got the perfect Saturday for you! The Dakota Event Center is hosting their first annual Craft Beer Festival! With live music, over 30 craft brews and a bean bag tournament – this is something you won’t want to miss!

https://www.facebook.com/events/234134977464198/

40th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade

Saturday, March 16

2:00 PM

Downtown Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD

FREE

Come down and enjoy the day where everybody is just a wee bit irish!! It is a special year as the parade is celebrating its 40th anniversary! The fun begins at 11:00 AM with the Painting of the Shamrock and the crowning of the Grand Marshal and Miss Shamrock.

https://www.facebook.com/events/777572305950332/

Making Maple Syrup

Saturday, March 16

1:00 PM

McCrory Gardens

Brookings, SD

FREE

Curious about how McCrory Gardens makes their Maple Syrup? Or how you can make it at home as a fun and rewarding hobby? Join us to see a close-up of the process and equipment used here at the Gardens, as well as a home-made evaporator built by Brookings Area Master Gardener Perry Johnson. Get inspired and discover the tools needed to try it out yourself, or just enjoy learning about the process to make this tasty treat. There will even be opportunity to taste and compare different types of syrup!

https://www.facebook.com/events/483564988844958/

Flick & Float

Sunday, March 17

2:00 PM

Midco Aquatic Center

Sioux Falls, SD

Looking for a fun afternoon? Come join us at the Midco® Aquatic

Center for a floating good time watching Despicable Me 3 in the 50 Meter Pool. Whoever thought an afternoon watching a favorite movie could be so fun! Inner tubes will be provided. Participants will need to have an active swim pass or pay daily admission rates.

https://www.facebook.com/events/393628291389697/?event_time_id=393628294723030