SDSU Women Roll Past Oral Roberts to Make Summit Title Game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-The South Dakota State women’s basketball team advanced to its ninth The Summit League Championships title game after recording an 86-55 win over Oral Roberts Monday afternoon in the semifinal round at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The Jackrabbits, who have now won 15-straight games, improved to 25-6. State had five players score in double figures, led by Macy Miller’s game-high 18 points. Tagyn Larson added 15 points and a game-high eight rebounds while Myah Selland added 13 points and seven rebounds. Tylee Irwin finished with 11 points while Lindsey Theuninck posted career highs with 10 points and a game-high six assists.

Maya Mayberry and KeniJo Lippe each scored 10 points to lead Oral Roberts, 18-13.

The Jackrabbits scored the game’s first five points and eventually took a 19-9 lead on an Irwin 3-point field goal at 2:53. Miller scored eight points in the quarter as State led 23-12.

After Oral Roberts opened the second-quarter scoring, South Dakota State scored 15-straight points for a 38-14 lead when Larson scored on the fast break at 5:47. The Jacks led 47-29 at half.

South Dakota State used a 14-0 run midway in the third quarter to take a 65-35 lead when Sydney Palmer scored inside with 46 seconds left. The Jacks limited ORU to eight points during those 10 minutes, marking the 19th quarter SDSU has limited an opponent to nine-or-fewer points.

The Jackrabbits play the winner of the South Dakota/North Dakota semifinal at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

