South Dakota Officials Warn Tournament Travelers

Storm Will Impact Roads

PIERRE, SD – The South Dakota Department of Public Safety is reaching out to people who will be traveling for the state basketball tournaments in Rapid City, Aberdeen and Sioux Falls. They encourage the people who are headed west towards the Rapid City area to be at their destination by Tuesday night. The heavy snow will begin Wednesday morning and will make travel difficult. Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price says people should start to adjust their travel plans now.

For those headed to Aberdeen and Sioux Falls, they should try to get to their destination sometime Wednesday. Aberdeen could see heavy amounts of snow while Sioux Falls may experience more flooding. KDLT Chief Meteorologist Tyler Roney agrees. He says not only will we see snow and rain; there will also be high winds, with gusts up to 60 to 70 mph in some places.

State officials are also concerned about freezing rain and the impact it could have on power lines.