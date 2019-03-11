Suspect, Victim Identified in Weekend Stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The names of the suspect and victim in a fatal weekend stabbing have been released.

Christopher Lee Adams allegedly stabbed Ronnie Jerome Baker after a verbal altercation turned physical. The two had been drinking for several hours, according to authorities. The incident took place at Adam’s home, near West 9th St. and North Evergreen Drive, at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Family members of Baker were also at Adam’s home. They told neighbors what happened after the alleged stabbing took place. Neighbors then called authorities.

Baker suffered two stab wounds to the chest. Responding crews attempted to save Baker’s life upon arrival, but were unable to do so. Adam’s attempted to flee the scene, but was located “a couple blocks” away. Adams used a “typical folding knife” to stab Baker. The knife’s blade was anywhere from 3 to 4 inches long, and has been located.

Baker is being lodged in the Minnehaha County Jail on charges of Murder in the 2nd degree, and Manslaughter in the 1st degree. He’s being held on a one million dollar bond.

Baker will be in court later this afternoon, stick with KDLT News for further updates as they become available.