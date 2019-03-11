Teaching Peace and Conflict Resolution at West Central

Simon Floss,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Peace and conflict resolution. They’re subjects that aren’t taught in your every day curriculum, but are incredibly important to learn.

Today and tomorrow, students at West Central High School are getting a first hand lesson.

Allison Sturma from the United States Institute of Peace flew out to teach students how they resolve conflict and promote peace. The institutes goal is to avoid violence.

KDLT News took a trip to Hartford to find out more in this weeks edition of ‘School Zone.’

