Governor Noem’s Veto of Hemp Bill Survives Override

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – An attempt to override South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s veto of a hemp legalization bill has failed in the Legislature.

The 20-13 Senate vote Tuesday was short of the two-thirds needed to overcome Noem’s veto. It came after the House easily voted to override Noem earlier in the day.

Senate Democratic leader Troy Heinert, a supporter, says the bill was right for South Dakota’s producers and residents who want to use, grow and manufacture the product.

Noem said Monday that “normalizing” hemp is part of a bigger strategy to make legal marijuana inevitable. She also said legalizing hemp would make law enforcement’s job tougher.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says at least 41 states have enacted hemp growing and production programs.

The 2018 federal farm bill legalized cultivation of industrial hemp nationally.