Jacks Win 9th Summit League Championship Paced by Miller and Guebert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Macy Miller continued her dominance at The Summit League Championships. With 30 points and career-tying 11 rebounds, the South Dakota State senior guard recorded her third double-double in a title game as the Jackrabbits recorded an 83-71 win over No. 25 South Dakota Tuesday afternoon in the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

South Dakota State won its 16th-straight game and will enter the NCAA Tournament at 26-6. South Dakota, ranked No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, falls to 28-5. USD was led by Allison Arens’ 26 points.

Miller, the championships’ most valuable player for the third time, scored nine-straight points in the second quarter as the Jackrabbits rallied from a 28-18 deficit to take a 35-32 lead with her 3-point field goal with 4:05 left in the half. The Jackrabbits never trailed again, going on a 27-6 run for a 45-34 lead after Rylie Cascio Jensen made back-to-back 3-point field goals with 2:06 remaining. During the run, the Jackrabbits forced USD into a 2-of-11 shooting performance.

During the comeback run, Miller became The Summit League’s all-time leading scorer with a conventional three-point play with 4:51 left. Miller surpassed Oral Roberts’ Kevi Luper (2009-12, 2,277) and now has scored 2,295 points.

The Jackrabbits trailed 19-15 after the first quarter and found themselves down 25-15 before Madison Guebert scored nine points in the second quarter to start the Jacks’ comeback hopes. Guebert finished with 22 points.

South Dakota State pushed its lead to 19 points, 66-47, as the third quarter came to a close when Miller scored with 1:07 left. The Jacks led 68-49 after three quarters.

While South Dakota closed the gap to eight points, 76-68, the Jackrabbits closed the game by making 7 of 8 free throws.

Notes: