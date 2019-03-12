Local First Responders Help 911 Dispatcher Who is Battling Cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A Sioux Falls 911 dispatcher is used to helping others, but now he’s the one getting help as he goes through a tough time. It’s been a tough couple months for the Hutchisson family.

Adam Hutchisson is fighting an aggressive form of brain cancer called Glioblastoma. It has left him unable to work.

“I love what I do as a dispatcher and it’s been hard to be away from that,” said Adam.

“Just physically the chemo, the radiation, it just takes it out of you.”

For the Hutchisson family their 2007 Honda Odyssey is more than just a car. It gets Adam, his wife Amy and three kids to and from his appointments at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

It wasn’t long ago the Hutchissons worried about how they’d get to Minnesota. Their old car was on the brink of breaking down.

“The big problem was that the transmission was going out,” said Amy.

Plus the roof leaked when it rained.

When Adam’s fellow first responders heard this, they knew they had to help.

“He’s one of the people that has our back when we’re on duty every day, so he’s so like a brother to us and all the dispatchers out there, they watch out for us, so we’re looking for an opportunity to watch out for them,” said Mark Olson with the Sioux Falls Firefighters Association.

Sioux Falls Firefighters Association, Fraternal Order of Police, Minnehaha County Deputies Association, and Sioux Falls Fire Chiefs Association all presented Adam with checks to cover the expense of the new car.

“Just having that support and especially when I’m not able to work and support my family is amazing,” said Adam.

“It’s like a big whirlwind of everything happening and one less thing to have to worry about is a lot nicer,” said Amy.

This gives them comfort to know they’re not going through this alone.

“This is really family, this is really love and this is how they take care of somebody who, you know can’t give back to them right now, “ said Amy.

The family has a GoFundMe page set up here to help with other expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/adam039s-medical-amp-loss-of-work-fund

There are also a couple of fundraisers coming up:

March 22 nd – Sioux Falls Storm Game at 7. Tickets are $10 each with half the proceeds going back to Adam and his family. https://siouxfallsstorm.isportstix.com/order/group/hutchisson-fundraiser/