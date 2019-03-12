Sioux Falls Animal Control and Police Department Wrap Up Deer Harvest

60 deer harvested will go to Sportsmen Against Hunger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Animal Control and Police Department deer removal operation has finished for the 2018 year.

The operation was to prevent deer-related accidents on the interstate and in the city.

Animal Control has removed 60 deer from Sioux Falls. The high traffic areas for deer are between Minnesota Avenue and Southeastern Avenue and on the West side of the City.

Once the deer are removed, Animal Control harvests them and then does something a little unique.

“All of the deer that we harvested were donated to Sportsmen Against Hunger,” said Animal Control Supervisor Julie DeYoung. “They will package it then redistribute it to the needy. In the last few years, we have donated what tends to be about fifteen hundred pounds of meat.”

The goal of this operation is to not remove all from the city but to bring down deer disturbances and vehicle accidents.