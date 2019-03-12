US Communities Reach Out to Homeless as Liver Disease Surges

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) – Outbreaks of hepatitis A are popping up across the U.S. among people who are homeless and inject illicit drugs.

Many communities have struggled to contain the liver-damaging disease, some were able to curb outbreaks quickly through outreach efforts.

One of the relative success stories is Worcester, Massachusetts. The gritty industrial city has a long and difficult history with hepatitis outbreaks.

But this time, health officials worked with partner organizations and built relationships with the people who are most in danger. Hundreds of people have been vaccinated since the fall, and the outbreak seems to be on its last legs.

Health officials say that kind of outreach is a best hope for ending the national wave of cases.