USD Students Attend Summit League Championship Thanks to President Gestring

SIOUX FALLS, SD- It’s a great day to be a Yotes fan. Especially if your college president is taking you to the 2019 Women’s Basketball Summit League Championship game.

“We want to do everything we can to get them here. They support our athletics teams. We want to support them right back so they can be part of a (potentially) a special moment,” says USD President Sheila Gestring.

On Monday night, President Sheila Gestring tweeted that she would cover student’s tickets and transportation if they wanted to attend the game. President Gestring believes this game goes beyond the benches, and feels this team is at their strongest when they have their classmates cheering them on.

Gestring explains, “I think the team really appreciates having the support of those fans and the students. You know, when everybody is behind you and pulling for you it just makes you want it that much more.”

Mehana Fonseca and Emily Grathoff are members of the USD Volleyball team and they admit getting a free ticket was a good incentive to go to the game. But they were already planning to come since the basketball team has always been supportive of them.

‘They come to all our games and we go to all of theirs. We like being their biggest fans. We like being really obnoxious cause they’re like that for us, and we’re really close friends with them,” says Student-Athlete Mehana Fonseca.

“It’s a great way to come as a cultural and to create a cultural as a university. Yotes supporting Yotes,” adds Student-Athlete Emily Grathoff.

Usually, USD plans on attending any championship game close enough to the university. The funds for tickets and transportation come from USD through the President’s office.