City of Sioux Falls Asking Residents to Limit Water Usage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The City of Sioux Falls is asking residents to limit their water use through Friday evening.

Too many people are draining their sump pumps into the sanitary sewer system. This could overload the system and cause water to back up into homes.

So if you can hold off running your dishwasher, doing laundry, or limit shower time, this could help your neighbors.

The city says it is important to ensure sump pumps are draining outside your home. It is illegal to attach sump pumps to floor drains.