Flooding Causing Havoc on Homes in Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Melting snow and ice along with rainfall are causing major issues for homeowners.

The combination is causing a unique challenge for the foundation of homes and keeping the water out. Employees at Intek in Sioux Falls say that once water starts coming into your home, it can be tough to stop.

They say the best you can do is find the are of pooling water outside your home and try to divert it away from the foundation. Phones have been ringing off the hook and Intek, at a pace they say is rare.

“It’s kind of the perfect storm of water, this is just as many calls as we have, after, when we’ve had 10 inches of rain, it’s not so much sump pumps overwhelmed, it’s foundations overwhelmed,” said Operations Manager Kyle Berg.

Berg estimates that with the number of issues they are getting calls on, that it will take several days to get places cleaned up.