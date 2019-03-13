Gov. Closes State Offices in 39 Counties

Governor Kristi Noem has ordered state government offices to close in 39 counties today.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the central and western counties are closing due to expected severe winter weather conditions.

Officials state the counties are a part of warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

The counties include: Beadle, Bennett, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Butte, Campbell, Charles Mix, Corson, Custer, Dewey, Edmunds, Fall River, Faulk, Gregory, Haakon, Hand, Harding, Hughes, Hyde, Jackson, Jerauld, Jones, Lawrence, Lyman, McPherson, Meade, Mellette, Oglala Lakota, Pennington, Perkins, Potter, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Tripp, Todd, Walworth and Ziebach.

The department states that only essential personnel within state offices of those counties should report to their work stations.

Officials are monitoring the situation and evaluating whether further state-office closures may be necessary.