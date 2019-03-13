Homeowners Urged to Consider Flood Insurance Before Warmer Temps

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – With snow on the ground and more rain on the way, flooding will continue to be an issue across the Sioux Empire.

Flood insurance takes 30 days to kick in. The reason being is that agencies don’t want people to buy a policy right after the flood, file their claim and then cancel their policy. Insurance agents say don’t wait until June.

After a brutal January and February, people may continue to see water in areas they never have before.

“I have so many customers that tell me the stories about, ‘the creek in their backyard that comes up to their back door, but it never made it in.’ But this year may be the year that it makes it in,” said insurance agent Scott Parsons.

Statistics show, more than 20 percent of flood claims come from properties outside high-risk zones.