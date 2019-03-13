“It’s the Funniest Show to Make You Cry”

Steel Magnolias gets ready for March run at Sioux Empire Community Theatre

Director Robin Byrne tells KDLT News Today that one of the reasons he is so excited about the production of Steel Magnolias, is his own personal connection to the storyline. One of the main characters lives with Type 1 diabetes. But actors Emily Wilson and Terry Zerfas add, there is so much more to the production – everyone, they say, will find something to laugh or cry about. They hope you’ll come check out the show.

More on the show can be found here.