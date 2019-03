Low Visibility Canceling Flights in Sioux Falls

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Many flights at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport have been canceled because of low visibility.

Airport executive director Dan Letellier says visibility was lower than 1/8 of a mile Wednesday morning. Arrivals and departures that were canceled include flights from and to Florida, Arizona, and Texas.

Letellier says delays and cancelations may become an issue again on Thursday, as blizzard conditions blanket the Sioux Falls area.

Forecasters say snow will quickly develop and winds will dramatically increase from 30 to 50 mph by mid-afternoon in South Dakota Wednesday, creating whiteout conditions.