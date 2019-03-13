Northern Wolves Confident Heading to Regional

ABERDEEN, SD… This is really one of those feel good stories. None of the experts picked the Northern men to have the same kind of season they did last year when they won the NSIC and eventually lost in the National Championship game at the Pentagon. They lost several key contributors to that team by graduation. But Ian Smith, Gabe King and the rest of the Wolves used that as motivation and had a terrific year which resulted in a second straight conference title at the Pentagon. These guys play for each other and they are not ready to be done.

Ian Smith, Northern Senior:”We’ve been a team all year long. If you look at the stats and everything like that we’re all balanced, we all believe in each other we all trust each other. We just stuck to the game plan after each single game and believed in each other…”

Gabe King, Northern Junior:”It’s kind of a statement that we weren’t re-building. It’s not rebuild it’s re-group and get better. We worked all season and got better. We believe in ourselves. We knew what the end goal was and we’re not done yet…”

The Wolves (26-6) play the Savage Storm of Southeast Oklahoma State (22-7) Saturday at 2:30 in Maryville, Missouri.