Prepping For St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – This weekend is one of the busiest of the year in Sioux Falls.

Businesses, restaurants, and citizens go all out for St. Patrick’s Day weekend. One of the biggest attractions is the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. This year marks the 40th year for the parade, which begins at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Before the parade, a proclamation will be made and a shamrock will be painted at 10:45 a.m. on 9th & Phillips to commemorate the day. The parade is a ‘people’s parade,’ which means as long as you’re wearing the official St. Patrick’s Day Parade button, you can join in on the fun. The buttons cost $3, and a portion goes to Special Olympics.

16% of the Sioux Falls population is Irish, according to Dick Murphy, owner of Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts and longtime pioneer of the parade. Murphy says this weekend is important to the Irish community because it’s how they honor and celebrate their heritage.

“The traditions go back to our heritage of the Irish coming to America. A lot of us came during those famine years, between 1840 and 1850. A million people left Ireland to settle into this country and make a new life. That’s our culture. That’s our heritage that we’re proud of. The people that came before us. So this celebrates the families, the generations that have come, and part of our community we celebrate their courage, and their conviction to make a new life here,” said Murphy.

We are getting lots of rain and snow, but officials say that should clear out and shouldn’t affect the parade’s route.

“The route will be at Philips Ave. It’ll start at 13th street and go down to 5th street, which is where it ends. It should be a beautiful day it’s supposed to be in the mid 30’s. It’s a good day to get out and enjoy spring we’ve been swamped with winter for so long that it’s time for a good spring break. I think that’s what St. Patrick’s Day is, it’s an ode to spring and a beginning to our better weather,” said Parade Grand Marshall Hugh Grogan.

Of course, a big component to the holiday is food. McNally’s Irish Pub will be serving up traditional favorites, as well as new items they’re rolling out exclusively for the holiday.

The ‘Corned Beef and Cabbage’ is a year round favorite. The dish is braised in Smithwick’s Irish Ale with corned beef, potatoes, carrots, and onions. McNally’s is also unleashing a black Angus beef patty topped with an Irish cheese sauce. Caramelized onions and a tomato relish imported from Ireland are also on the burger. Finally, the talents in the kitchen came up with an Irish twist on a classic Welsh dish. The dish comes with toast topped with two eggs over-easy, and a stout cheddar sauce.

