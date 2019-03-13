Sioux Empire Water Festival Educating Thousands of Students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Some students got out of the traditional classroom today, while still learning quite a bit.

More than 2,000 fourth graders from schools around the Sioux Empire attended the first day of the 26th annual Sioux Empire Water Festival. The festival was held on the University of Sioux Falls campus.

More than 100 exhibitors filled the Stewart Center Gymnasium, educating students on the importance of clean and fresh water. While it doesn’t seem like it, with all the rain we’ve had, organizers say fresh water is still a scarce commodity.

In fact, if you did an experiment with sixty cups full of water, all the fresh water in the world would fit into one of these cups, the rest is salt water.

“We really don’t have a lot of fresh water on Earth to be messing around with, so we talk about, ‘How do we keep it clean, free from pollution, how do we use it wisely’,” said volunteer Amber Lounsbery.

Schools from all over southeast South Dakota attended today, the water festival’s last day is tomorrow.