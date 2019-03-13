Sioux Falls Woman Charged with Receiving and Distributing Child Porn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 49-year-old Sioux Falls woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly distributing and receiving child pornography.

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that 49-year-old Sharon Dvorak was indicted on March 5, 2019. The indictment alleges that between July 16, 2018, and July 10, 2018, Dvorak knowingly received and distributed, and attempted to receive and distribute child pornography.

Dvorak is facing a maximum conviction of up to 20 years and/or a $250,000 fine. Dvorak was released on bond pending trial.

The investigation is being conducted by the Department of Homeland Security. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper is prosecuting the case.