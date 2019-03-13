Snow, Standing Water Causes Baltic Home Basement to Collapse

BALTIC, S.D. – Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and Baltic Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Morefield Ave. in Baltic Wednesday afternoon for a structural collapse.

When responders arrived, they discovered a basement wall on the east side of the house that had collapsed.

At the time of the collapse, three residents of the home were inside. All residents made it out safely with no injuries.

Power and gas utilities have been shut off to the home.

Snow and standing water are believed to have contributed to the collapse.