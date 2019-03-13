Someone You Should Know: 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Saturday, March 16th is the 40th annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Sioux Falls. The grand marshal this year is a man who has been participating in the parades since the start and loves to share his heritage with others. KDLT’s Miranda Paige introduces us to this week’s “Someone You Should Know.”

In the Grogan household they are getting ready for their favorite holiday, Saint Patrick’s Day. For Hugh Grogan there’s no better color than green, his walls are green, his clothes are green, you could even say he bleeds green.

“Mother was a Malloy, my grandmother was a Kelley and the other grandmother was a McEnaney, so we’re on all sides 100 percent Irish,” said Hugh.

The 72-year-old is the grand marshal for this year’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in Sioux Falls.

“It’s a real opportunity to share the strengths of our culture and our history and what it is to be Irish and to be American,” said Hugh.

Back in 2001, Hugh’s mom was grand marshal of the parade, so he’s honored to follow in her footsteps.

“I remember, you know, how excited she was and the pride that she had as she was the grand marshal,” said Hugh.

Hugh comes from a big Irish Catholic family being the oldest of 11 children. Growing up Saint Patrick’s Day was always important.

“As we celebrate Saint Pat’s, we honor our history and our past and our ancestors who came before us, all who came as immigrants to this country and all fleeing poverty and famine,” said Hugh.

So when the parade started 40 years ago, it quickly became a Grogan family tradition.

“They’re scattered around the country, but they all come together to create the floats and to march in the parade,” said Grogan.

This year there will be more than 75 family members and four generations participating, with Hugh leading the parade and carrying on his family’s legacy.

“Valued family and community and at least in our family, it wasn’t so much about, you know how much money we had, it was how much we shared with one another and how much love we have for one another,” said Hugh.

Values he hopes to instill in his grandchildren, so that maybe someday they too can earn the title of grand marshal.