South Dakota DOT Officials Close I-90 From Wall to Chamberlain

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 90 from Wall to Chamberlain, effective immediately.

Officials are citing heavy snow, high winds, rain freezing rain as factors in the closure. Flooding over roads has also been reported in southeast and south central South Dakota.

Officials are urging drivers to call 511 or to visit safetravelusa.com for the most current road conditions. They say more interstate closures and No Travel Advisories on other highways are likely today and Thursday.

Officials are sharing the following safety reminders for travelers. If you must travel in other areas of the state, the departments of Transportation and Public Safety recommend travelers also take the following steps.

Wear your seatbelt

Travel during the day

Drive with your headlights on (not daytime running lights) so you can be seen by other motorists from the front and rear

Don’t use cruise control on icy or snow-covered roads

Use highly traveled roads and highways

Keep family and friends informed of your travel schedule and route

Call 511 or visit safetravelusa.com for road conditions

Keep a winter weather survival kit in your car. The kit should include blankets, warm clothing, water, energy bars, a flashlight, a distress flag, a shovel and matches

Travel with a charged cell phone, but don’t rely on it to get you out of a bad situation

Change travel plans as weather conditions warrant

If you do get stranded: