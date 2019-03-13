South Dakota DOT Officials Close I-90 From Wall to Chamberlain
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 90 from Wall to Chamberlain, effective immediately.
Officials are citing heavy snow, high winds, rain freezing rain as factors in the closure. Flooding over roads has also been reported in southeast and south central South Dakota.
Officials are urging drivers to call 511 or to visit safetravelusa.com for the most current road conditions. They say more interstate closures and No Travel Advisories on other highways are likely today and Thursday.
Officials are sharing the following safety reminders for travelers. If you must travel in other areas of the state, the departments of Transportation and Public Safety recommend travelers also take the following steps.
- Wear your seatbelt
- Travel during the day
- Drive with your headlights on (not daytime running lights) so you can be seen by other motorists from the front and rear
- Don’t use cruise control on icy or snow-covered roads
- Use highly traveled roads and highways
- Keep family and friends informed of your travel schedule and route
- Call 511 or visit safetravelusa.com for road conditions
- Keep a winter weather survival kit in your car. The kit should include blankets, warm clothing, water, energy bars, a flashlight, a distress flag, a shovel and matches
- Travel with a charged cell phone, but don’t rely on it to get you out of a bad situation
- Change travel plans as weather conditions warrant
If you do get stranded:
- Stay in your vehicle
- Run the engine and heater about 10 minutes an hour to stay warm
- When the engine is running, open a window slightly to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Periodically clearing snow from the exhaust pipe will also help prevent carbon monoxide buildup
- When it’s dark outside, turn on the interior light so rescuers can see you
- Put up a distress flag, or spread a large colored cloth on the ground to attract attention from rescuers