Summit Title Was Extra Meaningful to South Dakota Natives Larson and Selland

SIOUX FALLS, SD…. It goes without saying that winning the Summit League title was very emotional for seniors Macy Miller and Madison Guebert who led the Jacks with a combined 52 points in the 83-71 win over USD. Miller, the Mitchell native became the Summit League’s all-time leading scorer during the game and Guebert, who’s mother (Melissa Olson) grew up in Sioux Falls is SDSU’s all-time leader in 3-pointers. But they aren’t the only players on the team with a local connection. Tagyn Larson grew up in Sioux Falls and Myah Selland was a standout at Sanborn Central/Woonsocket. They were extremely excited after the win.

Tagyn Larson said::”Yes it’s awesome, I love playing here in front of my family and friends and in Sioux Falls where I grew up, so it’s a very special place to win here with my teammates and friends so yeah…”

Myah Selland said: “When I decided to become a Jackrabbit that was definitely a big part of it…but when you get a chance to play in an atmosphere like this I remember when I was getting recruited I came here to watch this and this atmosphere is just incredible. And to do this here in South Dakota in front of my home state is pretty special and I’m just so happy that I have that opportunity…”

The Jacks find out Monday night when, where and who they will play in the NCAA Tournament.