Tea Area Has Depth and Experience

TEA, SD… The Tea Area Titans have been ranked #1 in Class “A” all season for good reason. They have 2 of the top players in the state in Noah Freidel and Justin Hohn who will both play Division One college basketball… They have lost only one all year and that was to the top-ranked team in the country. They beat the top team in “AA” (Lincoln) 65-47 and this group has been together for years. They have 9 seniors and many have been in the state tournament for 3 straight years. Head coach Chris Fechner wants this class to finish with their 2nd state title in 3 years and they appear to have the weapons to get it done. “It is probably one of our deeper teams. I thought last year’s group was deep as well, but just with it being this year’s senior class and we have 9 seniors on the team, you don’t always get that anymore in basketball and especially in class A…”

Noah Freidel, Senior says: “These 9 seniors have been playing together since 7th grade and have been having a lot of fun and it’s just fun for the last year to be able to do something like this…”

The Titans open play with Dell Rapids at the Premier Center Thursday at 3:00.