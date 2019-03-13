What Facebook’s New Privacy Efforts Mean for You

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced he is rethinking the company’s approach to social media, and is promising better protections for consumer privacy.

“A Privacy-Focused Vision for Social Networking” includes a plan that will rely largely on encrypting conversations, merging the conversation platforms between Facebook, Instagram and What’s App, and reducing the permanency of those conversations where desired.

While these may sound like steps in the right direction, tech expert Chris Prendergast says, user beware – you still need to understand what you’re signing up for when you use any of these platforms.

“Facebook is a data company at its heart,” says Prendergast. “You don’t pay to log into Facebook, but advertisers pay to get access to you, your data and your eyeballs. Which is why there is only so far they can take the privacy and still have a business model.”

He adds, “If you’re not buying a product, you are a product. And you have to be okay with that trade-off.”