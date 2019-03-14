American Red Cross Opens Shelters in Sioux Falls and Yankton

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (March 14, 2019) – The American Red Cross is opening shelters for people displaced by flooding in Sioux Falls and Yankton, SD.

Anyone who has evacuated their home due to flooding can go to the American Red Cross office located at 808 N. West Avenue in Sioux Falls. A shelter has also been opened in coordination with Yankton County Emergency Management. Anyone affected by flooding there can go to the Senior Center located at 900 Whiting Drive in Yankton. The Red Cross is working with emergency officials to support the community and will continue to provide assistance as needed.

FLOOD SAFETY Spring brings a variety of conditions that can include heavy rains, severe weather, and rapid snowmelt that can increase your flood risk. Taking a few moments to discuss these simple preparedness steps with your family can keep you and your loved ones safe: