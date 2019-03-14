American Red Cross Opens Shelters in Sioux Falls and Yankton
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (March 14, 2019) – The American Red Cross is opening shelters for people displaced by flooding in Sioux Falls and Yankton, SD.
Anyone who has evacuated their home due to flooding can go to the American Red Cross office located at 808 N. West Avenue in Sioux Falls. A shelter has also been opened in coordination with Yankton County Emergency Management. Anyone affected by flooding there can go to the Senior Center located at 900 Whiting Drive in Yankton. The Red Cross is working with emergency officials to support the community and will continue to provide assistance as needed.
FLOOD SAFETY Spring brings a variety of conditions that can include heavy rains, severe weather, and rapid snowmelt that can increase your flood risk. Taking a few moments to discuss these simple preparedness steps with your family can keep you and your loved ones safe:
- Avoid Flooded Areas – The National Weather Service reports that nearly half of all flood fatalities are vehicle related. Do not attempt to cross flowing streams or drive through water covered roads. Just six inches of fast-flowing water can knock you over and two feet will float a car.
- Turn Around, Don’t Down – Turn around and find another route if you come upon floodwater, rapidly rising water or barricades. Barricades are put up by local officials to protect people from unsafe roads. Driving around them will put you and your vehicle occupants at risk.
- Create an Emergency Preparedness Kit – Pack a first aid kit and essential medications, non-perishable food, bottled water, maps of the area, flashlights and a battery-powered radio with extra batteries. Include essential legal and identifying documents in your kit in the event that you must quickly evacuate.
- Heed News Reports – Listen to your local radio and TV stations for updated flood information. Be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice as flooding can be unpredictable.