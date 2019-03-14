Canton Family Makes the Best of Flooded Land

Anndrea Anderson,
CANTON, S.D – The Banik Family in Canton is dealing with massive amounts of water on their land, but that isn’t dampening their spirits.

“It’s such a beautiful day out here on the shores of Lake Banik!” said Jason Banik as he filmed over his flooded driveway.

“I half expect a humpback whale to show itself at any moment, or maybe the Loch Ness monster!” Banik joked.

Filming in gusty winds and sleet, Banik assures viewers that his family is safe and making the best of the situation.

The Banik family in Canton is dealing with massive amounts of water on their land, but as Cailey Banik tells us, her dad is making the best of it! (Listen with sound.)

