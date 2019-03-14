Canton High School Athletes Help Fill Sandbags to Support Community

LINCOLN CO. – In a Facebook post shared by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, athletes from Canton High School stepped up in the midst of a storm to help fill sandbags for the community.

“When it rains it pours. When it pours, people come together to help out. This is a picture of Canton High School track, wrestling and football players digging in to help fill numerous sandbags for people to come get at the Canton Tri-State Ready Mix plant. Members of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Canton, SD brought the volunteers pizzas and Laura’s Lattes brought the volunteers coffee, hot cocoa and apple cider to help refuel them and keep them warm. Thank you to all the great volunteers! #chawksstrong”