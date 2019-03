Great Bear Closed for the Season, to Host “Snirt Fest” on Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Due to the recent storm, Great Bear will end of it 2018-2019 winter season.

The park has experienced record flooding that has affected its rental shop, lower lift and park shop.

Snirt Fest 2019 has been moved up to this Sunday, March 17 from 10 am to 4 pm. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

For more info, visit greatbearpark.com.