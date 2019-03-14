Landfill Offers Free Access to Flood-Impacted Residents

Sioux Falls, South Dakota: Starting Friday, the Sioux Falls Regional Landfill is waiving entry fees to allow people to dispose of debris created as a result of the March 13th and 14th flood event. Fees will be waived through Saturday, March 30.

“It is important to begin home cleanup efforts as soon as possible, before water damaged items become a health concern,” says Mark Cotter, Director of Public Works. “We want to assist with that process by waiving Landfill entry fees for homeowners working to dispose of storm-related household debris.”

Residents impacted by the flooding can bring household debris such as carpet, sheetrock, and furniture to the Landfill, located at 26750 464th Avenue, Hartford, SD. All loads must be tarped. The Landfill is open Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed Sundays.

Residents seeking free entry to the Landfill may be asked to provide their address and type of material being disposed of. Loads larger than 5 cubic yards, or approximately the size of a medium tilt bed trailer, will be required to pay the standard Landfill entry fees.

For more information about the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill, go to www.siouxfalls.org/landfill