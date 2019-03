No Travel Advised on Township Roads in Minnehaha County

MINNEHAHA COUNTY – Due to the recent flooding and severe weather, roads throughout Minnehaha County are damaged.

Highland and Benton townships have requested no travel on their township roads.

Many roads are damaged or completely washed out due to the flooding.

Barricades are in limited supply so not all roads are barricaded.

The snow cover will also cause issues traveling.

Authorities ask that people not drive past barricades.

