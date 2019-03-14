Partial Dam, Bridge Wash Out in Northern Nebraska

The State Patrol, County officials and Game & Parks are working to rescue residents stranded in flooding

The Nebraska State Patrol is advising emergency travel only in a north central section of the state after a partial dam collapse and bridge washout.

Part of the Spencer Dam, which is about 100 miles southwest of Yankton, washed out earlier today after being compromised by high waters along the Niobrara River. Highway 281 is now closed until further notice in the area as the bridge downstream from the Dam is now gone as well.

The bridge is near the Holt/Boyd County line in the Sandhills.

Officials with the Highway Patrol tell us almost every other road in that area is also closed as a result. Efforts are underway to rescue residents in areas that are now flooding. County officials along with the State Patrol and Game and Parks are all working in vehicles, boats, and armored vehicles to try and get to all who need to be rescued as quickly as possible.